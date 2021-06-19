Sara Swanson
Age 44
Sara Marie (Zwiener) Swanson, 44, of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Celebration of Sara's Life will be held 10 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street in Lincoln, Nebraska. A livestream link will be available 10 minutes prior to the service at roperansons.com. Visitation will take place from 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the funeral home with family present from 5-7 p.m.
Memorials may be given to the family for a future designation.
