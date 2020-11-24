Sarah Groteluschen

Sarah was active in UNL's and NWMSU's alumni band associations. She was active in the First Christian Church in Maryville, where she was a member of the choir, praise band and senior bell choir. She was a member of the Railmen Drum and Bugle Corps. Sarah had participated in the Tuba Christmas concert at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus the last couple of years. She enjoyed camping, fishing, golf, playing cards, Husker and Bearcat football, country music, concerts and also had a great love for animals, including cats of all sizes. She will be remembered for her kindness, compassion for teaching and big heart for all those around her.