Saundra Bottger

Saundra Marie Bottger

November 12, 1942 - December 12, 2022

Saundra Marie Bottger, 80, of Grand Island, passed away Dec. 12, 2022, at CHI St. Francis Medical Center.

Visitation will be held from 5-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, with a rosary service at 6 p.m. at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home. Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with the Rev. Marty Egging officiating. A burial service will be held in Laurel Nebraska at a future date.

Saundra was born in Laurel, Nebraska, on Nov. 12, 1942, the sixth child of Dale and Marie (Uhing) Mallatt.

She attended Laurel Public Schools, graduating with the class of 1961. She continued her education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, graduating in 1965 with a BME degree. Her teaching career took her to schools in Bakersfield, California, and Columbus, Norfolk and Grand Island, Nebraska. She spent part of her career as an education specialist for Nebraska Public Power District and also served as a historical interpreter and educator at the Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer, Grand Island.

Saundra was united in marriage to Melvin Bottger at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Laurel on June 26, 1965. To this union was born two children, Ginger Ann and Troy William.

Saundra loved teaching, recognizing every day as a teaching opportunity of some degree. She was very positive with all her students and friends, urging them to look for the good things in life. She loved teaching vocal music in several school districts, giving private lessons in her home and playing and singing for many occasions. Railroad Town in Stuhr Museum knew her as “Grandma B” as students and friends enjoyed her cookies and pies. In addition to cooking she loved to read and embroider. Above all else she loved her family, her grandchildren being the stars in her life.

Saundra is survived by her children, Ginger (Martin) Apprich of Papillion and Troy (Karen) Bottger of Westborough, Massachusetts; fiancé and lifetime friend, Milton Boysen of Suncity, Arizona; grandchildren, Matthew (Christa) McStay of Omaha, Alyssa Apprich of Papillion and Alanna Bottger of Westborough; two great-granddaughters, Isabella and Arya McStay; siblings, Shirley Kraemer of Laurel and William Mallatt of South Sioux City; sister-in-law, Vernita Bottger of Tekamah; and nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her husband, Mel in 2020; grandson, Tom Bottger in 2017; parents, Dale and Marie Mallatt; brothers, Gerald, Patrick and L.J. Mallatt; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Mallatt, Marian Mallatt, Janet Mallatt, Joan Mallatt and Bonnie Schlenker; brothers-in-law, J.W. Bottger, Vince Schlenker and Marlen Kraemer; and in-laws, William, Irene and Hattie Bottger.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to charities that were special to Saundra: the American Heart Association, The American Cancer Society, The Boston Children's Hospital Heart Unit and the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism.

Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

