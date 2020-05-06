Scott Burroughs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 22, 1966-May 3, 2020

Scott C. Burroughs, 54, of Morton, Illinois and Columbus, returned to his heavenly home on Sunday, May 3, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.

Private family visitation and funeral service will take place at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Burial will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in both Morton, Illinois and Milford. Memorials may be made to the Milford Volunteer Fire Department in Milford or to the St. Jude Runners' Association.

Scott was born on Feb. 22, 1966, in Peoria, Illinois, to Calvin and Diana (Rein) Burroughs. He married Sheila Ragland in 1990 in Morton, and together they had two daughters. Scott's early career brought him to Des Moines and eventually Columbus, where he later married Wendy Mullinix in 2016.