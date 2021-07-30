Selma Sloth

March 1, 1928 - July 7, 2021

Selma Sloth was born to Danish immigrant parents in Denmark, Kansas on March 1, 1928. She passed away in the presence of family and caregivers in Glenwood City, Wisconsin, on July 7, 2021.

A memorial service to celebrate Selma's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2021, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 615 Maple Street, Glenwood City, WI, 54013.

Selma spent her growing-up years on the family farm in Michigan. Danish was Selma's first language until she started school. After graduating from high school, Selma attended Grand View College in Iowa where she met her husband, Eric Sloth. The couple married in 1947 and moved to Los Angeles where Selma worked as a chemist for a pharmaceutical company while Eric finished his PhD. Shortly after, Selma left the workforce to put her energy into raising six kids as the family made their home in Illinois and later in Nebraska. Upon retirement, Eric and Selma moved to Gig Harbor, Washington, fulfilling a life-long dream of sailing their 40-foot sailboat in Puget Sound. In 2013 Selma moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where she was an active member of her independent living community. A fall in 2019 left Selma disabled, and she lived out her remaining years at Glenhaven nursing home in Glenwood City, Wisconsin.