Selwyn Heese

Selwyn T. Heese

July 4, 1941-December 3, 2020

Selwyn T. Heese, 79, of Columbus, Nebraska, died on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska. A private family graveside service will be at St. Peter's Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Pender, Nebraska. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society and the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Nebraska. Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender.

Selwyn was born on July 4, 1941, in Pender, Nebraska, the son of Myron and Winifred June (McQuistan) Heese. After graduating from Pender High School, Selwyn attended the University of Nebraska, where he received his J.D. in 1968, from the University of Nebraska School of Law. He was united in marriage to Florene Bruns on Aug. 21, 1965, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Following his graduation from law school, Selwyn and Florene moved to Columbus where he worked at a private practice for a few years. He transitioned to managing and operating Soil Movers Manufacturing in Columbus, which was affiliated with Automatic Equipment in Pender.