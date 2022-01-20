Shane Melcher

April 18, 1984 - January 16, 2022

Shane Melcher, 37, of Meadow Grove, Nebraska, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, as the result of an automobile accident close to his home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay, Nebraska, with the Rev. Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery.

Shane Ervin Melcher was born on April 18, 1984, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Clifford Melcher and Laurie (Kasik) Melcher. He attended grade school at St. John's Lutheran School in Battle Creek, Nebraska, and in 2002, graduated from Lutheran High Northeast in Norfolk, Nebraska. Shane attended NCK Technical College in Beloit, Kansas, and earned a degree in heavy equipment operation. After college, he worked in heavy equipment for a few years, before going to work at ADM, where he worked for the last 16 years. He also helped his dad farm and they raised cattle together.

Shane was very mechanically inclined and inventive, always making and creating new inventions, and finding ways to improve things and make them more efficient and user-friendly.

Shane loved the outdoors. Fishing was on his list of favorites, along with kayaking, canoeing, dirt biking and snowmobiling. But his favorite of all was hunting. Shane was an avid hunter. He hunted deer every year, since he was old enough to have a permit, and he guided pheasant hunts in South Dakota for the past several years. He reloaded ammunition for himself and friends and family and was proud of his well-maintained gun collection.

Shane lived life. He was either busy at work, loving the outdoors and/or with friends/family, enjoying the fellowships that were so important to him.

Shane is survived by his significant other, Macaela Henkel of Meadow Grove; father, Cliff (Bobbi) Melcher of Madison; mother, Laurie Kasik (Ivan Herchenbach) of Lindsay; brother, Chad Melcher of Norfolk; brother, Timothy Melcher of Omaha; niece, Isabelle Martinez of West Point; half-brother, Colton Melcher of Madison; step-sister, Ashley Berney of Lindsay; step-brother, Ryan Dusel of Norfolk; step-brother, Jacob Dusel of Wayne; grandparents, Ken and Arlene Hite of Yuba City, California; and many aunts, uncle and cousins, too numerous to list.

Shane was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ervin and Mary Melcher; grandfather, Richard Kasik; and cousin, Carl Lindhorst.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested as those of family choice. Some memorials will be designated to the SMILE horseback therapy program in Battle Creek, some will be designated for the church and some are not decided at this time.

