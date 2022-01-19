 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shane Melcher

Shane Melcher

Age 37

Shane Melcher, 37, of Meadow Grove, Nebraska, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, as the result of an auto accident.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay, Nebraska, with Fr. Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Visitation will continue on Friday from 9 a.m. until service time, also at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to those of the family's choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com

