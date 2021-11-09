Shane Rupp

June 9, 1947 – November 6, 2021

Shane Rupp, 74, passed through the pearly gates of Heaven early Saturday Nov. 6, 2021, at his home in Genoa.

Funeral Services are at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Genoa. Visitation is from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the church. Military Honors by the American Legion Swanson Post 322 Honor Guard will be held at the church.

Shane Frederick Rupp rushed into this world 10 minutes behind his twin sister, Sherry. They were born to their parents, Carl (Shoddy) and Mae (Skoog) Rupp. Shane attended country school and graduated from Genoa High School in 1965. Shortly after graduation, Shane enlisted in the Navy and proudly served on the carrier, USS MC KEAN, before getting discharged in 1970. After arriving home, Shane bought a 1969 Chevelle Super Sport. A week later, he was involved in a horrific accident, cutting his jugular vein and esophagus. He survived this, thanks to State Trooper Sgt. Don Morris. He was Shane's angel that day. After recuperating, he worked a short time at Gerhold Concrete in Columbus and later started working for the Union Pacific Railroad. Shane began working as a section laborer and many miles of track later, he retired with 35 years, operating a regulator.

Shane would plant the best gardens and keep his yard mowed and manicured, like no other. He loved to can his garden produce with his pressure cookers. He crocheted afghans and he tried to keep track of how many he made. On June 25, 2005, Shane and Mary Lou Rea (Ziemba) were united in marriage at a little country church, Gruetli Church. In 2009, they moved to Genoa and purchased the Redwood Motel. Shane was a faithful member of Twin River Methodist Church, ringing the bell, lighting the candles, always ready to help whenever needed. He was also a member of the American Legion, Alcoholic Anonymous, and as a young lad, Cub Scouts.

About six years ago, Shane was diagnosed with COPD. Over time, the disease progressed, making it hard for him to do the things he enjoyed outside, like gardening and mowing. Then this past April, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 Metastatic Melanoma. Shane had two children from a previous marriage to Connie Coon in 1971. He lost his beloved Betty Rupp (Schroeder) to a heart attack.

Shane is survived by his wife, Mary Lou of Genoa; son, Shannon of Lincoln; stepsons, John Rea (Katie) of Council Bluffs, Iowa; and Bryan Rea (fiancée Maggie Gatewood) of Omaha; sister, Carlene Christensen of St. Edward; twin sister, Sherry Borer of Fullerton; grandchildren, Christian Rupp; Abbey Rupp; Charlie Isabelle Rea; our shih tzu, Harry Jo and Julie Gettman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Cindy Rupp; daughter, Crystal Ann Rupp; late wife, Betty Rupp; and little shih tzu, JoJo.