Shannon Steenbock

Shannon W. Steenbock

December 22, 1977 – March 28, 2021

Shannon W. Steenbock passed away March 28, 2021.

Family will receive friends from 5 p.m-7 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021, at West Center Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will take place at noon Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church (15005 Q Street). To view a live broadcast of the Celebration of Life Service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and press the “View Live Cast” button.

Shannon is survived by wife, Mandy; sons, Kaben and Braxton; mother, Lu Steenbock (Dan); sister, Brook Steenbock (Ray); as well as many other loving family members and friends.

Shannon was preceded in death by father, Ronald.

Memorials may be directed to the family.