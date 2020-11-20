Sharon Caley

February 25, 1938 – November 6, 2020

Sharon Caley, 82, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Meridian Gardens in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Edward Yang officiating. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, until service time at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Sharon Irene Caley was born on Feb. 25, 1938, to Gilbert and Irene (Bunney) Behlen in Columbus. She grew up in Columbus and graduated from Kramer High School in 1956. Sharon graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University with a Bachelor of Education degree in 1960. In August 1960, Sharon was united in marriage to Mac Hull in Columbus Nebraska. Sharon and Mac lived in Lincoln, where she taught first grade. They moved to Columbus in 1964 where she enjoyed being a home maker and a substitute teacher.