Sharon Evert
Sharon Evert

Sharon Evert

Age 79

Sharon Evert, 79, of Schuyler, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Divine Mercy Parish-St. Augustine's Catholic Church, with Rev. Gerry Gonderinger, Celebrant. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, with a 7 p.m. rosary at Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Committal will take place in the Schuyler Cemetery. Memorials may be made in care of the family for future designation. COVID restrictions apply.

Kracl Funeral Chapel, Schuyler

