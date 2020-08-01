Sharon Evert
Age 79
Sharon Evert, 79, of Schuyler, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Divine Mercy Parish-St. Augustine's Catholic Church, with Rev. Gerry Gonderinger, Celebrant. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, with a 7 p.m. rosary at Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Committal will take place in the Schuyler Cemetery. Memorials may be made in care of the family for future designation. COVID restrictions apply.
