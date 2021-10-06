Sharon Field

Sharon K. Field

March 25, 1942 – October 1, 2021

A Celebration of Life service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Bill Cremers will officiate. Private burial will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Sharon was born March 25, 1942, to James and Mary (Tagworker) Slade in Columbus, Nebraska. She grew up in Columbus and attended Kramer High. On Jan. 16, 1960, she married Melvin Field in Red Oak, Iowa. The couple moved to Omaha and back to Fremont in 1966. Sharon worked for Alco until closing. Sharon went to Metro Community College and earned her associate degree in social services. She worked as a social worker for the State of Nebraska for several years and retired from Ford Credit. Lastly, Sharon was one of the first female volunteer firefighters and EMTs in Fremont, Nebraska.