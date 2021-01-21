Sharon Mohrmann

Sharon Kay Mohrmann

November 15, 1946 - January 17, 2021

Sharon Kay Mohrmann, 74, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at the Genoa Community Hospital LTC in Genoa, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, at Word of Life Church, with Pastor Mariano Menendez officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and will continue on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in the Shell Creek Baptist Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to that of the family choice. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page, beginning at approximately 10:25 a.m. on Thursday.

Sharon was born Nov. 15, 1946, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Earl and Kathryn (Rawhouser) Muller. She graduated from Columbus High School. On April 24, 1968, Sharon was united in marriage to Dean Mohrmann in Norfolk, Nebraska. To this union three children were born: Tim, Todd and Melissa. Sharon worked at Becton-Dickinson (night shift) while still raising her children. Sharon went back to college and in 1993 graduated from Platte College with her LPN Degree.