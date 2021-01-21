Sharon Mohrmann

Sharon Kay Mohrmann
November 15, 1946 - January 17, 2021
Sharon Kay Mohrmann, 74, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at the Genoa Community Hospital LTC in Genoa, Nebraska.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, at Word of Life Church, with Pastor Mariano Menendez officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and will continue on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in the Shell Creek Baptist Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to that of the family choice. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page, beginning at approximately 10:25 a.m. on Thursday.
Sharon was born Nov. 15, 1946, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Earl and Kathryn (Rawhouser) Muller. She graduated from Columbus High School. On April 24, 1968, Sharon was united in marriage to Dean Mohrmann in Norfolk, Nebraska. To this union three children were born: Tim, Todd and Melissa. Sharon worked at Becton-Dickinson (night shift) while still raising her children. Sharon went back to college and in 1993 graduated from Platte College with her LPN Degree.
Sharon worked in several nursing homes and in home health for over 20 years. She loved to travel and go on family vacations. Sharon was a very generous and compassionate person whose greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed going fishing, Husker games, playing games and making others laugh.
Sharon is survived by her son, Tim (Molly) Mohrmann of Genoa and his children, Justin and Caleb Mohrmann of Genoa; son, Todd Mohrmann of Columbus; daughter, Melissa (Cory) Trube of Panama City Beach, Florida, and her children, Taylor (Jacob) Hall and Ella and Katelyn, Jenna, Cassie and Emerson Trube all of Panama City Beach, Florida; brothers, Russ (Nancy) Muller of Gillette, Wyoming, Rodney (Patty) Muller of Columbus and Kim Muller of Columbus; and sisters, Kandy Laska of Columbus, Brenda Muller of Columbus and Debra Muller of Columbus.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Kathryn Muller; grandson, Joshua Mohrmann; brother, Kevin Muller; and brother-in-law, Bernard Laska.
