Sharon Mohrmann
Sharon Mohrmann

Sharon Kay Mohrmann

Age 74

Sharon Kay Mohrmann, 74, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at the Genoa Community Hospital LTC in Genoa, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, at Word of Life Church, with Pastor Mariano Menendez officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and will continue on Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in the Shell Creek Baptist Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

