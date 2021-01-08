Sharon Nelson
May 29, 1938 - January 6, 2021
Sharon Nelson entered eternal life and the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Jan. 6, 2021. A private family memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Royal Family Kids Camp in care of Highland Park Church.
Sharon was born May 29, 1938, in Kearney, Nebraska, to Warren Byron and Frances (Snider) Renquist. Her dad worked for the Corp of Engineers and Bureau of Reclamation and the family moved often throughout Nebraska, Kansas and South Dakota during her childhood. To this, Sharon attributed her ability to easily meet and befriend new people. She graduated from high school in Superior, Nebraska, in 1956 and that fall moved to Springfield, Oregon, living with her paternal grandparents to attend the University of Oregon (GO DUCKS!). After her sophomore year, she transferred to South Dakota Teachers College in Springfield, South Dakota, obtaining her teaching degree. She taught elementary school in Pickstown and Lake Andes, South Dakota. In February 1960, a high school student noticed a new young teacher and thought she would be perfect for his older brother. He asked her to attend one of his out-of-town basketball games and even arranged a ride for her with that same brother, Richard (Dick) V. Nelson. They were married on July 8, 1960.
At the beginning of their married life, Dick was a custom farmer and Sharon taught in Lake Andes until their first child was born. Sharon was keeper of the home while Dick began his career as a heavy equipment construction operator living in Pierre, South Dakota; White Lake, South Dakota; Fremont, Nebraska; and finally to Columbus, Nebraska. Sharon was a substitute teacher in Columbus and decided to enter the work force fulltime in 1973 as a travel agent for Allied Tour and Travel. She enjoyed working with people and was able to travel, including her highlight Alaska. In 1980, Sharon was hired by Paige Electric, working her way up from receptionist/secretary to human resources manager. After retiring she began her favorite career, caring for her Columbus grandkids when they were babies and toddlers.
In 2018, Sharon and Dick moved to Meridian Garden in Columbus. Despite dementia, she continued to be a loving and somewhat feisty gal. Her sense of humor was unfailing, and her brown eyes continued to snap when she was challenged.
Sharon was a wonderful wife, mom, grandma and friend. She loved Jesus and spending time with her beloved family. She was a true prayer warrior, and time in prayer was the way she most loved to serve her Lord. She was a wonderful cook, loved reading and decorating her home for holidays.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Dick Nelson of Columbus; daughter, Kim (Todd) Tobiason of Columbus; daughter, Kris (Buddy) Conduff of Canton, Georgia; son, Kory (Amy) Nelson of Columbus; grandsons, Kade and Ian Nelson of Columbus; granddaughter, Drue Nelson of Columbus; grandsons, Beau and Brody Conduff of Canton, Georgia; step-grandson, Justin Tobiason of Omaha; sister, Marsha (Mike) Jaeger of Grand Island, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Karen Herrold of Lake Andes, South Dakota; special friends the Berlins, Randy and Harriet and ”first grands” Lindsay, Heidi and Kelsey; along with many nieces and nephews.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Byron and Francie Renquist; parents-in-law, Vic and Frieda Nelson; and brothers-in-law, Doug Nelson and George Herrold.
While we rejoice that her mind is restored and her body no longer suffers, we will miss her presence in our lives and are comforted by the fact that we will be reunited with her in Heaven someday.