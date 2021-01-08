Sharon Nelson

May 29, 1938 - January 6, 2021

Sharon was born May 29, 1938, in Kearney, Nebraska, to Warren Byron and Frances (Snider) Renquist. Her dad worked for the Corp of Engineers and Bureau of Reclamation and the family moved often throughout Nebraska, Kansas and South Dakota during her childhood. To this, Sharon attributed her ability to easily meet and befriend new people. She graduated from high school in Superior, Nebraska, in 1956 and that fall moved to Springfield, Oregon, living with her paternal grandparents to attend the University of Oregon (GO DUCKS!). After her sophomore year, she transferred to South Dakota Teachers College in Springfield, South Dakota, obtaining her teaching degree. She taught elementary school in Pickstown and Lake Andes, South Dakota. In February 1960, a high school student noticed a new young teacher and thought she would be perfect for his older brother. He asked her to attend one of his out-of-town basketball games and even arranged a ride for her with that same brother, Richard (Dick) V. Nelson. They were married on July 8, 1960.