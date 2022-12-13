Sharon Reichmuth

Sharon (Tomasiewicz) Reichmuth

November 10, 1966 - December 10, 2022

Sharon (Tomasiewicz) Reichmuth, 56, of O'Neill, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at her home.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus, Nebraska. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Monday with at 7 p.m. vigil service at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation continues Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at St. Isidore Church. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Leigh, Nebraska.

Sharon Kay Reichmuth was born Nov. 10, 1966, in Genoa, Nebraska, to Edwin and Delores (Vetick) Tomasiewicz. She grew up on a farm west of Lindsay, Nebraska, and graduated from Lindsay Holy Family School. She then graduated from Northeast Community College with a degree in accounting. Sharon worked at several businesses as an accountant, most recently at Accounting Plus. On May 24, 2003, Sharon was united in marriage to Mike Reichmuth at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The couple lived in Norfolk, Wayne, Winside and O'Neill.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Reichmuth; mother, Delores Tomasiewicz; sister, Jean Schmidt; sister, Lois (Shannon) Hopkins; nieces and nephews, Jonathan Schmidt, Christopher Schmidt, Lindsay (Phillip) Doerr, Brooke (Brady) Surface and Brett (Brittany) Hopkins; mother-in-law, Ruth Reichmuth; brother-in-law, Dave (Rita) Reichmuth; sister-in-law, Jill (Jon) Nelson; sister-in-law, Jeni Reichmuth; and Mike's nieces and nephews, Ryan (Macy) Reichmuth, Carlene (Scott) Ritta, Sheila Reichmuth, Michael Nelson and Nathan Nelson.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edwin Tomasiewicz; brother-in-law, Don Schmidt; and father-in-law, Frank Reichmuth.

Sharon had a great love of teddy bears so in lieu of flowers donations of teddy bears are requested to your local police/ambulance departments or children's hospital.

Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com