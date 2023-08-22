Sharon ‘Sue' Eller

March 25, 1943 - August 17, 2023

Sharon ‘Sue' Eller, age 80, of Shelby, Nebraska, passed away Aug. 17, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Shelby Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Andrew Litt officiating. Visitation was held Monday, Aug. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church with a 7 p.m. Rosary. Interment will be in the Shelby Cemetery.

Sue was born March 25, 1943, in Stromsburg, Nebraska, to Lloyd and Eva (Smith) Scow. She attended elementary school at Blussten northeast of Shelby and then attended Shelby schools.

On Feb. 23, 1961, she was united in marriage to Leon Nicholus Eller. To this union two children were born. They lived in Columbus for a short time before moving northeast of Shelby. Sue was a farm wife and enjoyed helping with everything. In 1987 they moved into Shelby. Sue worked as a secretary at Shelby Public Schools for a number of years.

She was a dedicated member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelby, St. Ann's Guild, prayer groups, and Intercessors of the Lamb in Omaha. She enjoyed card club, going to coffee and brunch after church with friends and was an excellent cook. She especially enjoyed time with her family including getting nails done with her granddaughter.

Survivors include her husband Leon of Shelby; son, Terry (Brenda) Eller of Humphrey; nine grandchildren: Nikki Kuhr (John), Dixie Vaughn, Allie Payne (Dustin), Brody Eller (Erik), Trent Eller (Brooke), Brooke Hinrichs (Dylan), Kaitlyn Eller (Michael), Riley Eller and Nolan Eller; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Gene (Diana) Scow of Shelby; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Eva Scow; and daughter, Brenda Hines.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.

Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements. Dubasfuneralhome.com