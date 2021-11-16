Sharon Workman

December 9, 1943 - November 12, 2021

Sharon Workman, 77, of Clarkson, Nebraska, died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at her home in Clarkson.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus, Nebraska, with the Rev. Raymond Doubrava II officiating. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, in Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the funeral home.

Sharon Workman was born Dec. 9, 1943, in Unionville, Missouri, to Paul and Esther (Johnson) Moore. The family moved to Weeping Water, Nebraska, during Sharon's early years, looking for a better living in Nebraska. Sharon graduated from Weeping Water High School in 1962. As a high school student, Sharon met Calvin Workman at the roller skating rink in Elmwood, Nebraska, in 1961. The couple were united in marriage on Sept. 14, 1962, in Weeping Water. To this union, three children were born – Mishelle, Susan and Doug. The family lived in several locations throughout the years, with the Cornlea, Nebraska, area being home for over 20 years. Sharon has resided in Clarkson for the past eight years.

Sharon held various jobs over the years. She enjoyed making porcelain dolls and collecting nutcrackers and kerosene lamps. She loved to read, listening to Elvis and watching a good John Wayne movie.

Sharon is survived by daughter, Mishelle (Neil) Schumacher of Lindsay; daughter, Susan (Anthony) Cahill of Clarkson; son, Doug (Lisa) Workman of Elmwood; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Charlie Bogenreif of Elmwood.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Esther Moore; husband, Calvin Workman; and sisters, Elizabeth King and Evelyn Bogenreif.

Memorials are to be directed to those of the family choice.

