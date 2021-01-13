Sherrill Mae Liesch

Sherrill Mae (Anderson) Liesch
Age 74
Sherrill Mae (Anderson) Liesch, 74, of Fullerton, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Bryan Health-West Campus in Lincoln.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Fullerton with Rev. James Gruber officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed on Palmer-Santin Funeral Home's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/palmersantinfh). Burial will follow at Fullerton Cemetery in Fullerton. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. Current COVID-19 DHMs will be followed, and masks are required.
