Shirley Hinze

Shirley Jeanne Hinze

January 1, 1932- October 21, 2020

Shirley Jeanne Hinze, 88, of Rising City, Nebraska, passed away Oct. 21, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society of Osceola, Nebraska.

A private family graveside service was held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery near Rising City, with Pastor David Palomaki officiating.

Shirley was born Jan. 1, 1932, to Loren and Thelma (Karlson) Drawbaugh in Omaha. She attended school in Rising City graduating in 1949. She then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

On April 29, 1951, she was united in marriage to Merle Dean Hinze in Rising City. To this union two children were born. She was a homemaker and a farm wife. She was active in Immanuel Lutheran Church throughout her life. She enjoyed community events, was active in 4-H and was a past leader. She especially enjoyed her kids and grandkids activities and sporting events. She and Merle enjoyed many winters in Texas. She moved to the Good Samaritan Society of Osceola on March 25, 2019, where she resided until her passing.

She was a member of the Hereford Auxiliary, Salers Auxiliary, served on the Rising City library board, and was a member of the Friendship Club.