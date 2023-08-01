Shirley A. Lingo

July 3, 2023

Formerly of Columbus, Grand Island, and North Platte. Survived by husband, Ward C. Lingo; daughter, Mary Beth Reichle (Jim); daughter, Lori Lozier (Stephen); son, John Lingo (Karrie); daughter, Anne Tickle; grandchildren and spouses: Tyler Reichle, Bethany Lozier, Abby (Lingo) and Connor Hiebner, Matthew Lingo, Hannah (Lingo) and Jack Moylan, Drew Tickle and Jenna (Tickle), and Michael Merrill; great-grandchildren: Emerson, Levi and Piper Hiebner, and Harlee Merrill.

Shirley is welcomed into heaven by her parents; infant sister, Marilyn Jean Jiranek; and sister, Joan White.

Mass of Christian burial: Saturday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific in Omaha, with Rosary recitation at 9:30 a.m. Private Interment: Omaha National Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment Fund Trust, PO Box 57, North Platte, NE 69103; or online: apps:npcschools.orgonate-now. Shirley requests bright, happy colors to be worn for Rosary and Mass to celebrate her life and love of art.

Arrangements by: Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE 68124