Shirley Martys

Shirley May Martys

October 5, 1943 – October 19, 2021

Shirley May Martys, 78, of Columbus, Nebraska, died peacefully with family by her side, on Oct. 19, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 6, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with Fr. Joe Miksch officiating. The family will begin receiving friends at 9:30 a.m. that morning. Interment will be in St. Bonaventure Catholic Cemetery. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Shirley was born in Beloit, Kansas, on Oct. 5, 1943, and was the only child of Orville and Ruby (Warburton) Bruhn. She lived a long and adventuresome life, bringing joy and compassion to all she met.

As a child, Shirley's family moved to Genoa, Nebraska, where she graduated in 1961 from Genoa Public High School. She met the love of her life, James L Martys, in 1962 while attending Columbus Beauty School in Columbus. Shirley and James were married on Dec. 29, 1962. Shirley and James lived in Hawaii, California, Missouri, and back in California again during James' naval career. During that time, she and James built their family, having two children, Jayme and Sean.

After James' death in 1977, Shirley moved her family back to Columbus, where she obtained an Associate Degree at Platte Community College. She worked at Becton, Dickenson and Company, first as a departmental assistant and then in human resources until her retirement in 2005. She remained active in the Becton, Dickenson alumni club in the following years.

After retirement Shirley found many ways to keep busy. She became active in the Platte Valley Kin Seekers and joined the volunteers online at Find a Grave (findagrave.com), spending countless hours documenting thousands of memorials and grave sites. Shirley transcribed the writings that describe the History of the Minburn Area in Dallas County, Iowa, in 2018. The Platte County Museum was another organization she supported in her effort to preserve the past. She also advocated for the restoration and maintenance of local area graveyards found in remote areas across the state and served on the Columbus Cemetery Board for many years. As an animal lover she supported the local Paws and Claws Adoption center with her time and fundraising support.

Besides her genealogy hobby, Shirley enjoyed traveling and her pets – especially her cats. She spent her spare time crafting, making homemade cards, scrapbooking, and working on the family tree. Throughout her life, her favorite times were those spent with family, close and distant relatives alike but especially with her grandchildren: Jessica, Eric and Jack.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Jayme; her son, Sean; her son-in-law, Peter; daughter-in-law, Marcia; and her grandchildren: Jessica; Eric; and Jack.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to Platte Valley Kin Seekers.

“You can shed tears that she is gone, Or you can smile because she has lived. You can close your eyes and pray that she'll come back, Or you can open your eyes and see that she has left. Your heart can be empty because you can't see her, Or you can be full of the love you shared. You can turn back on tomorrow and live yesterday, Or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday. You can remember her and only that she is gone, Or you can cherish her memory and let it live on. You can cry and close your mind, be empty and turn your back, Or you can do what she'd want – Smile, Open your Eyes, Love and Go On!!” - Author Unknown

Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com.