Shirley Martys Oct 21, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shirley MartysOctober 5, 1943 – October 19, 2021 Tags Shirley Martys Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Report: Returning Syrian refugees at risk of abuse from government These cool fins act as feet for this grumpy sea toad AP These cool fins act as feet for this grumpy sea toad Where Taliban and ex-soldiers face their wounds AP Where Taliban and ex-soldiers face their wounds Study: Earth tipped over when its magnetic poles wandered millions of years ago AP Study: Earth tipped over when its magnetic poles wandered millions of years ago