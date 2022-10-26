Shirley May

Shirley A. May

Age 82

Memorial service for Shirley A. May, 82, of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Friday, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel, in Norfolk. Officiating will be Lay Minister Charlie Doerr. Family burial will be held at a later date at L'Eau Qui Court Cemetery of Niobrara. Shirley passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Shirley is survived by her son, Bob (Nancy) Smith of Columbus; daughter, Deanne (James) Vornhagen of Norfolk; and daughter, Carrie (Robert) Wells of Norfolk. Her seven grandchildren were her pride and joy, Meghan (Apollo) Stack of Omaha, Brandon (Chelsea Liss) Smith of Columbus, Derek Smith of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Dylan Smith of Columbus, Scott Vornhagen of Lincoln, Adam Vornhagen of Norfolk and Jay Vornhagen of Lincoln. Siblings include her sister, Donna (Dale) Sanders of Grand Prairie, Texas; and her brother, Dale Eckmann of O'Neill.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Pansy; step-father, Herbert Eckmann; grandparents, Joe and Margaret St. Clair; husband, Robert (Tim) Smith; niece, Kellie Brigham; and special friend, Robert Wells.

