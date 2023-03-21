January 17, 1940—March 15, 2023

Shirley Robak, of Duncan, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at her home.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 27, 2023, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Duncan. Visitation is 2-5 p.m., Sunday, March 26. There will be a 5 p.m. vigil service on Sunday at the McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Monday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Shirley was born Jan. 17, 1940, in Columbus, Nebraska, to James and Mary (Tagwerker) Slade Sr. She received her education at St. Bonaventure High School. Shirley married Richard Robak on July 9, 1956, at St. Bonaventure Church. They lived in Duncan. Along with raising her family she was a longtime employee of Behlen Mfg. Co. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren and son-in-law race, flowers and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son, Richard “Dicky” Robak, Jr. of Columbus; daughter, Karen (Mike “Heavy”) Smith of Osceola; daughter, Paula (Mark “Cubby”) Fluckiger of Duncan; son, Jeff Robak of Columbus; son, Brad Robak of Duncan; daughter, Erin (Mike) Marushak of David City; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, James (Gail) Slade Jr. of Columbus; sister, Jeannie (Bob) Eden of Holdrege; sister, Susan (Charlie) Brown of Detroit; sister-in-law, Kathleen Schacher of Duncan; many nieces and nephews; and Rowdy her special puppy.

She was preceded by her husband, Richard Robak Sr.; granddaughter, Sage Robak; parents, James and Mary Slade Sr.; sister, Sharon Field; along with many members of the Robak family.

