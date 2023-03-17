Shirley Robak Mar 17, 2023 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save January 17, 1940—March 15, 2023 Tags Shirley Robak Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Aaron Rodgers says he wants to play for the Jets in 2023 Pet of the Week for March 18 - Matcha Pet of the Week for March 18 - Matcha Remarkable footage shows 'collision' between Russian aircraft and US drone Remarkable footage shows 'collision' between Russian aircraft and US drone This airport just ended the 3.4 ounce carry-on liquid rule This airport just ended the 3.4 ounce carry-on liquid rule