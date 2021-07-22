 Skip to main content
Shirley Schmid
Shirley Schmid

Shirley Schmid

Age 91

Shirley Schmid, 91, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Emerald Care & Rehabilitation in Columbus, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday July 23, 2021, and continue at 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday July 23, 2021, all at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

