Shirley Schmid
Age 91
Shirley Schmid, 91, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Emerald Care & Rehabilitation in Columbus, Nebraska.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday July 23, 2021, and continue at 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday July 23, 2021, all at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.