Shirley Schmid

June 14, 1930 – July 20, 2021

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021, and continue at 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday, July 24, 2021, all at the funeral home. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Shirley Ann was born June 14, 1930, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Ewald and Mattie (Lueke) Klug. She attended District 2 grade school and Kramer High School. On March 6, 1949, Shirley was united in marriage to Arthur Schmid. She was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Shell Creek Church, northeast of Columbus, which is the area which she grew up in. She was very active in her church until her later years. She was a Sunday School teacher, member of WELCA and enjoyed singing in the church choir. She was also a former member of the Christian Women and the Red Hat Society. Shirley was employed by Vishay Dale Electronics, Inc., for many years before she retired in 1993. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, spending time with her family and playing with her grandchildren.