January 8, 1936 – July 16, 2023
Shirley J. Shotkoski, age 87, of Plattsmouth.
Visitation: 6-8 p.m., with Rosary at 7 p.m., Sunday, July 23, at Church of the Holy Spirit, Plattsmouth. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m., Monday, July 24, at the Church of the Holy Spirit. Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials to any Church of the Holy Spirit Charity or a Military charity of donor’s choice.
Shirley is survived by her two grandchildren: Sean and Kris Flynn; her great-granddaughter Amber Flynn, all of Jemez Springs, New Mexico; brother, J.W. (Helen) Odom; her sister, Carol Johnson, all of Liberty, Missouri; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
