Visitation: 6-8 p.m., with Rosary at 7 p.m., Sunday, July 23, at Church of the Holy Spirit, Plattsmouth. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m., Monday, July 24, at the Church of the Holy Spirit. Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials to any Church of the Holy Spirit Charity or a Military charity of donor’s choice.