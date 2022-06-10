Shirley Szatko

Shirley A. Szatko

June 11, 1934 - June 7, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Monday at McKown Funeral Home with a vigil service to follow visitation at 7 p.m., also at the funeral home. Visitation continues Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at St. Bonaventure Church. Interment is in All Saints Cemetery.

Shirley A. Szatko was born June 11, 1934, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to Franklin Louis “Louie” and Cecil (Spidle) Wilch. She attended schools in Schuyler, Richland and Columbus before moving to Rising City in 1950, graduating from Rising City High School in 1952. Shirley worked at the Lyle Hansen Insurance Company prior to her marriage. On May 28, 1966, she was united in marriage to Joseph L. Szatko at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelby. Shirley then was a homemaker to her family and a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She took great pride in her gardening. Their loving marriage resided in Columbus for 56 years where they practiced their faith in God for many years at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Recently, they spent loving years together at Meridian Gardens and Brookestone Acres. She was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary.