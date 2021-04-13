Shirley Winkle

Shirley Ann Winkle

July 23, 1934 - April 10, 2021

Shirley Ann Winkle, 86, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran School or Peace Lutheran Church.

Shirley was born July 23, 1934, in Chicago, to Harold and Helen (Groot) Peterson. She was raised by her maternal grandmother, Carrie Groot, and attended school at Oak Park River Forest High School, where she graduated in 1952. Shirley went to work at Liberty Mutual where she would meet her future husband.

On Dec. 19, 1953, Shirley was united in marriage to Lyle Winkle in Chicago. They moved to Wichita, Kansas, where their children, Nancy, twins Cindy and Sandy, and Michael were born. They then moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, when Lyle began law school and where sons Bryan and Alan were born. After his graduation, they moved to Columbus, Nebraska.