Sillas James ‘Jim' Sillasen

July 15, 1930 – September 6, 2023

Sillas James “Jim” Sillasen, age 93, father of Joanell (Ron) Klug of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Wel-life Health Care in Ogallala, Nebraska. Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with family greeting friends from 4 to 6 p.m. at Draucker Funeral Home Chapel in Ogallala, Nebraska. Services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, officiating will be Ron Jay. Inurnment will be in the Ogallala Cemetery, Ogallala, Nebraska. A memorial has been established for the Paxton Volunteer Fire Department. The service will be live-streamed at drauckerfh.com. Condolences may be left online at drauckerfh.com. Draucker Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.