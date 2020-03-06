Sister Dolores Smagacz

August 16, 1935-February 28, 2020

Sister Dolores Smagacz died peacefully on Feb. 28, 2020, at St. Francis Nursing Center, from congestive heart failure.

The rosary will be prayed for Sister Dolores in the Mount Saint Francis Nursing Center Chapel at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 2, with a Vesper and Wake Service held in Canticle Chapel at Mount Saint Francis Convent at 5:15 p.m. The Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, followed by burial in the Mount Saint Francis Cemetery. Memorials can be sent to Sister Marietta Spenner, Provincial, Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration, at 7665 Assisi Heights, Colorado Springs, CO 80919.

Sister Dolores was born in Columbus on Aug. 16, 1935, to John and Cecilia (Kresha) Smagacz. She entered the Sisters of St. Francis on Aug. 7, 1952, and processed final vows on Aug. 12, 1959. After 54 years of teaching, 32 years in New Mexico, 21 years in Nebraska and one year in Colorado, Sister Dolores came to Mount Saint Francis in 2008. She served as coordinator and then as Vicar of the Sisters in Saint Francis Nursing Center from 2009-2018.

Sister Dolores is survived by an aunt and several cousins

She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Sylvia Smagacz and Dolores Wetgen.

