Sister Elizabeth Fuchs

Sister Elizabeth was one of nine siblings born to John and Mary Fuchs in Humphrey, Nebraska. She is survived by one sister, Dolores. Sr. Elizabeth entered the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration, on Aug. 12, 1943, professing perpetual vows on Aug. 12, 1950. She would have celebrated her 80th Jubilee in 2023.

Sister taught for 40 consecutive years: 11 in New Mexico, 15 in Kansas and 14 in Nebraska. She then moved to Mount Saint Francis in 1988. A highlight in her life was a pilgrimage to Santiago Atitan, Guatemala, with her two sisters in July 2006. They visited the parish and peoples where her cousin Fr. Stanley Rother, a diocesan priest from the Diocese of Oklahoma City, had been a missionary for 13 years. The pilgrimage was to commemorate the 25th year since his martyrdom, which took place in 1981, where he was shot in his Guatemalan rectory. Fr. Rother was beatified in Oklahoma on Sept. 23, 2017.