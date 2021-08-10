Smiley Tomcak
March 11, 1960 – August 6, 2021
Smiley Tomcak, 61, of Bellwood, died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at his home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Bellwood, Nebraska. The Rev. Ben Holdren will be celebrant. Visitation will take place from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, with a 7 p.m. rosary at the church. Visitation continues from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Dinner immediately following the Mass, in the church hall.
Committal will be held on Thursday afternoon at St. Mary's Cemetery in Linwood, Nebraska.
Robert (Smiley) Tomcak was born March 11, 1960, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to Robert and Bev (Kriz) Tomcak. He graduated from Schuyler High School in 1978. Robert worked for Pepsi for 38 years, retiring in 2015.
On Sept. 21, 1985, Robert married Mary Beth Romshek at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Bellwood where he lived for the rest of his life. Two sons, Vincent and Eric, were born to this marriage. Besides raising their family, Robert and his wife were part owners of T & K Pitstop for several years.
Robert was active in his community serving on the city council and was a member of St. Peter's Church. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, NASCAR racing and Husker athletics. Robert will be remembered as a good father, good friend and for his ornery personality.
Robert is survived by his wife of 35 years, Mary Beth of Bellwood, Nebraska; sons, Vincent of Omaha, Nebraska, and Eric of Bellwood, Nebraska; brothers, Dave (Debbie) of Schuyler, Nebraska, Danny (Judy) of Loveland, Colorado, Leroy (Chris) of California and Tim (Nancy) of Howells, Nebraska; sisters-in-law, Michelle (Kent) Longenecker of David City, Nebraska, Amy (Bob Speicher) Romshek of Columbus, Nebraska, and Jackie (Aaron Schmid) Romshek of Bellwood, Nebraska; brothers-in-law, Matt (Jami) Romshek of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Andy (Patty) Romshek of Papillion, Nebraska; mother-in-law, Mary Pat Romshek of Bellwood; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Robert and Bev; children, Bryan and Tammy; brother, Scott (Debbie); and father-in-law, Joseph Romshek.
Memorials to the Bellwood Fire Department or family wishes.
Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements