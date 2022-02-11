Sondi Sedlacek

August 27, 1956 - February 8, 2022

Sondi Sedlacek, 65, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at her home in Columbus, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 14, with the Rev. Ollie Fullmer officiating. A family prayer service will be at 10:15 a.m. on Monday at the church, prior to the service. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery.

Sondra Sue Sedlacek was born Aug. 27, 1956, to LaVern and Merna (Ingold) Wetgen in Columbus, Nebraska. She was educated at District 72 (a one-room school) and District 84 in Platte County and graduated from Lakeview High School in 1974. She graduated from Patricia Stevens Business School in Omaha in 1976. Sondi attended Platte College for one year on a basketball athletic scholarship and was on the first Platte's women's basketball team and on the first Platte volleyball team to go to Nationals. The team is in Central's Hall of Fame Athletes.

Sondi was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church, Grand Prairie in rural Platte Center. She was united in marriage to Darrell D. Sedlacek on Sept. 1, 1979 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Sondi was a project analyst for Nebraska Public Power District for 37 years, retiring in 2016. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and a lifelong resident of Platte Center and Columbus. She was a past member and secretary of Immanuel Lutheran's PTA, member of Big Brothers/Big Sisters; member and treasurer of Immanuel Booster Club; soccer mom, soccer and volleyball coach; Brownie Troop Leader, member and treasurer of the Lakeview Adult Booster Club; vacation Bible School and Sunday school teacher.

Sondi is survived by husband, Darrell Sedlacek of Columbus; daughter, Sara (Jason) Yates of Hickman; grandson, Kaden Yates; father, LaVern Wetgen of Columbus; brother, Larry (Rhonda) Wetgen of Columbus; brother-in-law, Gary Sedlacek of Columbus; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.

Sondi was preceded in death by mother, Merna Wetgen; maternal and paternal grandparents; and parents-in-law, Albin and Adeline Sedlacek.

Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com