Sr. Dorothy Frances Brooks, O.S.B.

Dorothy Frances entered the community in 1959; in 1960, she became a novice and was given the new name of Sr. Mary Matthew. The blessing of the day was enhanced as her father was baptized and confirmed on the same day. She made first vows on April 25, 1962, and her final commitment three years later. Following Vatican II in the late 1960s, when given the option, Sister returned to her baptismal name Dorothy Frances.

Sr. Dorothy Frances completed her studies in social work at the College of St. Mary's in Omaha. Over the years, she served in various roles in all of our USA mission stations including work among the poor in Appalachia and among the Korean community in Los Angeles. Sr. Dorothy Frances' dream for an international mission experience was fulfilled with her assignments in Spain and Brazil. Returning to Norfolk Priory, she served generously in Hispanic ministry and was greatly appreciated as a translator at Faith Regional Health Services. She had a special heart for the Hispanic Alcoholics Anonymous group which she worked with.

She is survived by one sister, Louise Brooks, and the sisters of Immaculata Monastery.

Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.