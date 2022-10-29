Stacey Briles

Stacey Lynn (Sprunk) Briles

December 1, 1967 - October 25, 2022

Stacey Lynn (Sprunk) Briles, 54, of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Pella Regional Health Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Grace Alive Church in Prairie City. Burial will follow at Silent City Cemetery in Monroe. The family will greet friends on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Grace Alive Church in Prairie City. In honor of Stacey's love for Nebraska football, guests are encouraged to wear red and white or casual attire.

The daughter of the late James A. and Betty A. (Stachura) Sprunk, Stacey was born on Dec. 1, 1967, in Columbus, Nebraska. She worked as an Expanded Services Coordinator at American Solutions for Business out of Glenwood, Minnesota, for the past four years, which enabled her to work from home. Stacey had a great sense of humor and when she smiled, her dimples would show beautifully. Behind the scenes, she was the glue that held the Briles clan together. She did so many little day to day tasks that made things run smoothly on a daily basis. Stacey had a smile that could light up a room and a contagious laugh that could be heard from a mile away. She will be remembered as a beloved wife, devoted mother, loving daughter, dear sister and cherished friend.

Those left to honor her memory include her devoted husband, Brian; her two beautiful children, Brooke Meredith and Brody Dean; as well as her favorite office assistant, Bandit Theodore; her mother, Betty Sprunk; mother and father-in-law, Sharon and Jerry Briles; siblings, Tod and Lenette Sprunk and Darci Reinke all of Columbus, Nebraska; Kurt and Alicia Briles of Monroe. Stacey adored her nieces and nephews, Dillon and Jacob (Brooklyn) Sprunk, Alli and Brandon Reinke and Joslin and Kinsley Briles as well as her many aunts, uncles and cousins of whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jim Sprunk.

Memorials may be directed to the family and condolences may be left at coburnfuneralhomes.com