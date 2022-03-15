Stacia Steensnes

Stacia A. Steensnes

September 23, 1920 - March 12, 2022

Stacia A. Steensnes, 101, of Newman Grove, Nebraska, died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Looking Glass Methodist Church in rural Lindsay, Nebraska with Pastor Terry Buol officiating. Interment will follow at Shell Creek Cemetery near Newman Grove. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Levander Funeral Home in Newman Grove, Nebraska.

Stacia Adaline Steensnes, daughter of Arthur Martin and Annie (Rood) Stone, was born Sept. 23, 1920, at Lindsay, Nebraska. She was baptized and confirmed at Looking Glass Methodist Church and attended school at Newman Grove, Nebraska, graduating from Newman Grove High School with the class of 1939. She went on to earn her Bachelor of Arts degree in education from Wayne State College.

On July 22, 1950, Stacia was united in marriage to Willie Leland Steensnes at Looking Glass Methodist Church. She taught school for 55 years, along with helping her husband on the farm, and raising their two sons: Greg and Robert.

Stacia was a lifelong member of Looking Glass Methodist Church and was a member of the United Methodist Women. She also involved in the Red Hats, Scandia Insurance, American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of Norway. Stacia was also active in the Nebraska State Education Association and Platte County Rural Teachers Association. She enjoyed dancing and loved her flowers. She was an avid golfer and bowler and continued these activities well into her 90s.

Stacia is survived by her sons, Greg (MaGlyn) Steensnes of St. Edward and Robert (Esther) Steensnes of Lindsay; five grandchildren, Caleb (Angela) Steensnes, Ava (Jason) Johnson, Andrew Steensnes, Anthony Steensnes and Allie Steensnes; nine great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leland in 2001; grandson, Bowie Steensnes; four brothers, Harland (Alta) Stone, Vernon Stone, Edwin (Elva) Stone and Howard (Eleanor) Stone; and one sister, Irene (Arne) Buhl.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.