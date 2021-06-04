Staff Sgt. Jakob Einarson

Staff Sgt. Jakob J. Einarson

Age 27

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021, with visitation one hour prior, at St. Albert Catholic Church, 11400 57th St. NE, Albertville, Minnesota. The Rev. Joseph Zabinski will be the celebrant. Luncheon will follow in the St. Albert Parish Center. Interment with military rites at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.

Staff Sgt. Jakob J. Einarson served honorably for nine years in the United States Marine Corps. After completing recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, California, he attended the Marine Corps Communications and Electronics School in Twentynine Palms, California, becoming a Data Systems Administrator. He was stationed with 8th Communications Battalion in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and was deployed on the USS Wasp (LHD-1) as part of the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit. From there, he served as a Cyber Network Chief as part of Marine Forces Europe located in Boblingen, Germany. On his most recent assignment, Staff Sgt. Einarson served as a Marine Corps Recruiter under Recruiting Station Columbus in Parkersburg, West Virginia. With his outgoing and charismatic personality, Staff Sgt. Einarson touched the lives of countless students, teachers and community members in the greater Parkersburg area. His unyielding commitment to serve his country as a leader in the United States Marine Corps left a lasting impression on countless Marines across the globe.