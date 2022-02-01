Stan Rochlitz
March 24, 1947 – January 27, 2022
Stan Rochlitz was born in Lewellen, Nebraska on March 24, 1947, to Harry and Madelyn Rochlitz. The oldest of four boys, he grew up on the family farm with his grandparents, aunts, uncles and many cousins nearby. He was especially close to his grandfather Enon Nelson. Stan went to country school and in 1965 graduated from high school in Big Springs, Nebraska, where he was, by his own admission, a bit of a wild man. Always dreaming of becoming a teacher, Stan graduated from Chadron State College and began his teaching career in Silver Creek, Nebraska. There he met special life-long friends, teachers and family who remained in touch ever since. Silver Creek is also where Stan met his wife of 47 years, Nancy. They were married in December 1974. Together Stan and Nancy taught in Silver Creek, then Chester, Nebraska, before moving to Paxton, Nebraska, where they settled. There Stan taught math and physics, coached several sports and drove the school bus part time. In 1980 they had their daughter Laura, who was always her dad's biggest fan, his co-conspirator and the person who could always talk him into going on an adventure. Stan taught at Paxton until 1989, leaving the profession to sell insurance for a time before moving on to join the post office and become “Stan the Mailman” to residents around Ogallala. Stan loved driving around delivering mail and collecting jokes. After retirement in 2011 he was able to devote more time to golfing and daily walks with his trusty companion, a largely uncivilized terrier named Mr. T. Later Stan lived in the Sutherland Care Center where he adored all the people who cared for him, and Nancy and Laura are eternally grateful for every one of them.
Stan passed away after a fall, even being lighthearted in the emergency room, making jokes until the end. Stan's passing is devastating for his family because he was such a huge presence, and though we can still hear him laughing and have millions of pictures it will never be enough. He was the best dad, the greatest person to have in your corner and the center of attention and we will miss him so much. Because Stan always disliked funerals, a celebration of his life is planned for some time in the future. In the meantime, in his honor go out and play a round of golf, visit your favorite teacher and tutor a child.
Stan is survived by his wife, Nancy; their daughter, Laura; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Alan and Diann Rochlitz, Roger and Betty Rochlitz and Kelly Rochlitz; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Susan and John Jacobson; many nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Donations in his name can be made to the Paxton Library, the Paxton Volunteer Fire and Rescue (who helped him many times) or to the organization of your choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed to the family at www.carpentermemorial.com.