Stan Rochlitz

March 24, 1947 – January 27, 2022

Stan Rochlitz was born in Lewellen, Nebraska on March 24, 1947, to Harry and Madelyn Rochlitz. The oldest of four boys, he grew up on the family farm with his grandparents, aunts, uncles and many cousins nearby. He was especially close to his grandfather Enon Nelson. Stan went to country school and in 1965 graduated from high school in Big Springs, Nebraska, where he was, by his own admission, a bit of a wild man. Always dreaming of becoming a teacher, Stan graduated from Chadron State College and began his teaching career in Silver Creek, Nebraska. There he met special life-long friends, teachers and family who remained in touch ever since. Silver Creek is also where Stan met his wife of 47 years, Nancy. They were married in December 1974. Together Stan and Nancy taught in Silver Creek, then Chester, Nebraska, before moving to Paxton, Nebraska, where they settled. There Stan taught math and physics, coached several sports and drove the school bus part time. In 1980 they had their daughter Laura, who was always her dad's biggest fan, his co-conspirator and the person who could always talk him into going on an adventure. Stan taught at Paxton until 1989, leaving the profession to sell insurance for a time before moving on to join the post office and become “Stan the Mailman” to residents around Ogallala. Stan loved driving around delivering mail and collecting jokes. After retirement in 2011 he was able to devote more time to golfing and daily walks with his trusty companion, a largely uncivilized terrier named Mr. T. Later Stan lived in the Sutherland Care Center where he adored all the people who cared for him, and Nancy and Laura are eternally grateful for every one of them.