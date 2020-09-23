× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stanley Bachman

September 12, 1928-September 20, 2020

Stanley Bachman, 92, of Columbus, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Cottonwood House in Columbus.

A private family funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in rural Leigh, with Rev. Dr. Marsha Jark-Swain officiating. Public interment with military honors will be at approximately 3:15-3:30 p.m. in the Fairview Cemetery in Creston, following the service. Public visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Gass Haney Funeral Home. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Creston Rescue Unit, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, or the donor's choice.

Stanley was born Sept. 12, 1928, in Madison County, to Philip and Louise (Sander) Bachman. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Creston. He attended Stanton Country District 20 grade school and Creston High School, graduating in 1946. Stan went on to attend Ag College at the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. On Aug. 16, 1951, Stan entered the United States Army during the Korean War, and was honorably discharged on May 15, 1953. Stan was proud of his military service and participated in the Korean Veterans Honor Flight.