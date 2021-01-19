Stanley Karel

Stanley Robert Karel
October 4, 1940 – January 16, 2021
Stanley Robert Karel, 80, of St. Edward, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at his home on the farm on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church ELCA in Newman Grove, Nebraska, with Jacquie Samway PMA, officiating. Interment will follow at the Clarkson National Cemetery in Clarkson, Nebraska. Visitation will be on Wednesday, from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church.
Stan was born on Oct. 4, 1940, in Riceville, Iowa, to William and Vlasta (Palas) Karel. Stan attended schools in Omaha and Fullerton before graduating from Omaha North High School in 1958. From 1958 – 1962, he worked at Armour Meat Packing in Omaha. After the death of his father, he moved to the farm outside St. Edward and farmed there with his mother, and eventually purchased the farm from her.
On Nov. 20, 1976, Stan was united in marriage to Laura Dietrich at the Chetek Lutheran Church in Chetek, Wisconsin. He continued to work on the farm until his passing. Stan was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove, where he served as an usher and a deacon on the church council. He would often be found listening to Husker football as well as other Husker athletics and Czech music. Stan enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and was known to sneak them a piece of candy or some change when their parents weren't looking.
Stan is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Laura Karel of St. Edward, Nebraska; daughter, Mary (Brad) Hruska of Columbus, Nebraska; sons, Robert Karel of Valparaiso, Nebraska, and Kenneth (Mellisa) Karel of Gretna, Nebraska; five grandchildren, Brennan, Alena, and Bekka Hruska; Matthew and Andrew Karel; sister, Marcella Hoffman of Omaha, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Evelyn Karel of Houston, Texas; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Stan was preceded in death by his parents, William and Vlasta Karel; sister, Arlene Nechodom; brothers, William Karel Jr. and Edwin Karel; sister-in-law, Gerda Karel; and brothers-in-law, Lester Hoffman and George Nechodom.
Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.