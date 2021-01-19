Stanley Karel

Stanley Robert Karel

October 4, 1940 – January 16, 2021

Stanley Robert Karel, 80, of St. Edward, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at his home on the farm on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church ELCA in Newman Grove, Nebraska, with Jacquie Samway PMA, officiating. Interment will follow at the Clarkson National Cemetery in Clarkson, Nebraska. Visitation will be on Wednesday, from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church.

Stan was born on Oct. 4, 1940, in Riceville, Iowa, to William and Vlasta (Palas) Karel. Stan attended schools in Omaha and Fullerton before graduating from Omaha North High School in 1958. From 1958 – 1962, he worked at Armour Meat Packing in Omaha. After the death of his father, he moved to the farm outside St. Edward and farmed there with his mother, and eventually purchased the farm from her.