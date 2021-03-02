Stanley Thoms

Stanley Harold Thoms

December 1, 1961 - February 17, 2021

Stanley Harold Thoms, 59, of Elk Point, South Dakota, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at his residence.

Private family services will be held.

Stanley was born Dec. 1, 1961, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Harold and Mary Jane (Vrana) Thoms. He attended school in Columbus, Nebraska. He graduated with an associate degree from Southeast Community College in Milford, Nebraska, and later earned a bachelor's of technology degree from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri.

Stanley married Noreen Braun on Sept. 14, 1991, in Columbus. He loved flying and was a pilot, flight instructor and airplane mechanic in Columbus, helping many students fulfill their dreams of flying. Following his aviation career, he worked in sales and retail for several years in the Siouxland area. Most recently, he enjoyed being a full-time caregiver to his mother, Mary.

In addition to flying, Stanley enjoyed hunting, Star Trek, cooking for his family, and spending time with them playing board games and video games, shopping and traveling.