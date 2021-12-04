Stephen Christie

Stephen Arthur Christie

January 9, 1956 – December 1, 2021

Stephen Arthur Christie, 65, of Gresham, Nebraska, passed away Dec. 1, 2021, in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in the Omaha National Cemetery.

Stephen was born on Jan. 9, 1956, in Jacksonville, Florida, to Russell and Lavena (Calhoun) Christie.

Stephen is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in the Vietnam War. He worked for Drake, Inc., in Waco as the shop foreman. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, being around his grandkids and Nebraska football.

Family members include his sons, Justin Christie and Colin (Amanda) Reisner; grandchildren, Hailey, Madison, Irelyn, Liam and Kinleigh Reisner and Brayden Christie; brother, Vince (Megan) Christie; sisters, Diana Christie and Deana (Michelle) Montana; sister-in-law, Marilyn Christie; nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, LaVerne and James; and sister, Donna.

