 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stephen McWilliams

  • 0

Stephen D. McWilliams

Age 69

Stephen D. McWilliams, 69, of Omaha, Nebraska, entered into rest on Nov. 30, 2022, at his home in Omaha, Nebraska.

Graveside service with military honors is 9 a.m., Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha, Nebraska. A memorial luncheon will be held after the service, venue to be determined.

He is survived by his brother, David (Karen) McWilliams; nieces and nephews, Ryan Dunn, Nicole Dunn, James McWilliams, Bradley McWilliams, April (Doug McMillan) Benson and Brooke (Brian) Petermann; cousins, Kim Farley, Mike Long, Mark Long and Martin Long; and uncle, Dewey Long.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Kay McWilliams; sister, Ann Marie Dunn; and brother-in-law, Jeffrey A. Dunn.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: The Washington Monument is completed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News