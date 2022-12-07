Stephen McWilliams

Stephen D. McWilliams

Age 69

Stephen D. McWilliams, 69, of Omaha, Nebraska, entered into rest on Nov. 30, 2022, at his home in Omaha, Nebraska.

Graveside service with military honors is 9 a.m., Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha, Nebraska. A memorial luncheon will be held after the service, venue to be determined.

He is survived by his brother, David (Karen) McWilliams; nieces and nephews, Ryan Dunn, Nicole Dunn, James McWilliams, Bradley McWilliams, April (Doug McMillan) Benson and Brooke (Brian) Petermann; cousins, Kim Farley, Mike Long, Mark Long and Martin Long; and uncle, Dewey Long.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Kay McWilliams; sister, Ann Marie Dunn; and brother-in-law, Jeffrey A. Dunn.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

