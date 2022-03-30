Stephen (Steve) Witt

July 28, 1954 - March 10, 2022

Stephen Witt was born July 28, 1954, in Columbus, Nebraska to Kenneth and Eileen Witt. He attended school in St. Edward. He was united in marriage to Sue Shannon in Chariton, Iowa, on May 28, 1985.

Steve worked in the health care industry for 25 years. He loved his family, cooking, watching western movies and hanging out with his friends at Micek Bar where they know him as Crusher. He was an active Harley Davidson rider and enthusiast for many years with his wife. Steve was an ordained Elder in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.