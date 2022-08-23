Steve Wetjen

March 14, 1954 - August 18, 2022

Steve Wetjen, 68, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at his home.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus, with the Rev. Patrick Sparling and the Rev. Chris Ramstad officiating. Private family interment will be held in Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. at the church. The service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Steve Wetjen was born March 14, 1954, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Loren and Alice (Krumland) Wetjen. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church and attended Immanuel Lutheran Grade School. Steve attended Columbus High School, but due to an accident when he was a senior in high school, was not able to graduate with his class.

Steve worked at Behlen Mfg. Co., owned and operated Tipster's Bar, drove truck and was a supervisor at Camaco before his retirement. He was united in marriage to Michelle Henke on June 25, 1988, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Steve enjoyed shooting pool, golf, bowling, working on remodeling projects, working in his yard, playing with his cats and was an avid Husker and Raiders fan. But above all, Steve enjoyed socializing with family and friends.

Steve is survived by his wife, Michell Wetjen of Columbus; step-son, Clint Wolf of Columbus; sister, Sue Jarecki of Columbus; brother, Dick (Betty) Wetjen of Columbus; sister-in-law, Kathy Wetjen of Omaha; and numerous nieces, nephews and beloved extended family members.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Loren and Alice Wetjen; and brother, Lon Wetjen.

Memorials are suggested to those of the family's or donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com