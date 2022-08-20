 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Steve Wetjen

Age 68

Steve Wetjen, 68, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at his home.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus, with the Rev. Patrick Sparling and the Rev. Chris Ramstad officiating. Private family interment will be held in Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. at the church. The service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Memorials are suggested to those of the family's or donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com

